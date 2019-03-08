Hearts of Oak To Get Umbro Kits In April

British Sportswear manufacturing firm Umbro are expected to present Accra Hearts of Oak their Umbro kits in April, according to reports.

The former Ghana Premier League champions penned down a three-year deal with the British sportswear manufacturing firm in October 2018 and were expected to get the first consignment later in December 2018 but due to certain instances Hearts are yet to receive the first consignment of the kits.

Sources within the club say there is a green light now and the club is expecting stock which includes jerseys, tracksuits, camp wear, bags and bibs for the entire team.

As per the new arrangement, Hearts will receive the first consignment in April and then get the rest of the kits in the subsequent months, which means the team can start wearing the Umbro kits from next month going.