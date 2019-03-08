Laryea Kingston Backs Kim Grant To Flourish At Hearts of Oak

Former Ghanaian international, Laryea Kingston has lauded the impact of Kim Grant in the Hearts of Oak team and has called on him to maintain his impressive run.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director has been since joining the club in November last year.

According to Hearts of Oak winger, the management of the club should give the British born Ghanaian sometime and also tipped him to bring the club back to its glory days.

“It’s very important for the management to maintain him. They should keep him for some time. He is doing well now. He is trying to bring his philosophy to the team.

“I believe the coach had some scout who scouted for him to get the players he needed. He has done a good job so far, it remains for them to be focused and get used to his philosophy. When they have the ball and when they don’t have the ball and others.

He also called on the fans to keep supporting the club.

“The team is very close to their heart. They should keep supporting the team. They should try and support the team as they were doing. I believe Hearts of Oak will come back to glory days very soon.