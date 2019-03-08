Modern Ghana logo

17 minutes ago | Football News

Al Hilal Eyes Kotoko Scalp On Sunday In CAF CC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Deputy coach of Al Hilal, Adam Salah Mohammed has reiterated that his side will cause an upset at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Sudanese side in Group C matchday five of the CAF Confederation Cup before they jet off to play Zeco United in the final group game.

Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM ahead of the game on Sunday, Adam Salah said, "We know Asante very well, very respected in Africa, we are here to beat them, yea am sure".

He also stated that upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, the Kotoko fans had told them they were going to lose by three goals.

"On our way from the Airport, the supporters saying they will beat us three but it won't be easy. We are not afraid, with no fears. Hilal is also big in Africa".

He added: "The weather in Sudan is hot and Ghana is hot, its very good for football.

"We are praying for good a day and a good day for the referee as well".

The Sudanese club defeated the Porcupine Warriors on matchday one in Omdurman by 1-0.

Kotoko will play Zesco United in the final group game next week Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
