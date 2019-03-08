Mybet.Africa To Refund 10% Bonus Win For Kotoko To Win Against Al Hilal

Betting company, Mybet.Africa will give a 10% refund bonus win for Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup game with Sudanese side Al Hilal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

According to them, all bets on Kotoko to win will have a 10% refund on stakes should Kotoko fail to win at home.

The refund is on single bets only and a minimum stake of 10GHs and above. A win for Kotoko will boost their chances of making the next stage of the Competition.

CK Akonnor's side have kept a clean sheet at home this season and will be aiming to maintain that record to see them topple Al-Hilal who are a point ahead of Kotoko.

According to Mybet.Africa “As the only Ghanaian team in contention for this year's CAF Confederation Cup honors, it is our fervent prayer and wish that you put the name of Ghana on a high pedestal on the football map of Africa again”,

Mybet believes Kotoko has what it takes to qualify and has urged all Ghanaians and particularly Kotoko fans to remain calm and troop to the stadium in their numbers to cheer the team to victory on Sunday.