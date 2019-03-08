Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
51 minutes ago | Football News

Emmanuel Frimpong announces retirement at age 27

By Modern Ghana
Emmanuel Frimpong announces retirement at age 27

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 27.

The Ghanaian who joined the Arsenal at the age of nine and made six first-team appearances has struggled with a knee injury for the past five years.

And the free agent, who last played for Turkish outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017, has decided it is time to hang up his boots.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'It is with great sadness I have decided to retire from professional football.

'I have had problems with my knee for the last five years or so and have got back to playing at a professional level.

'But since November 2017 I haven't been in action as I had a tear in my knee ligament.

He made only one appearance for the Black Stars.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Laryea Kingston Backs Kim Grant To Flourish At Hearts of Oak
Al Hilal Eyes Kotoko Scalp On Sunday In CAF CC
Mybet.Africa To Refund 10% Bonus Win For Kotoko To Win Against Al Hilal
Qatar Or Turkey: Appiah To Name Ghana's AFCON 2019 Camping Base
TOP STORIES

Ghana Is In Good Health, Ghana Is Working Again—Majority Lea...

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ex-bodyguard Trains Pro-NPP Militia 'De Eye'

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line