Emmanuel Frimpong announces retirement at age 27

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 27.

The Ghanaian who joined the Arsenal at the age of nine and made six first-team appearances has struggled with a knee injury for the past five years.

And the free agent, who last played for Turkish outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017, has decided it is time to hang up his boots.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'It is with great sadness I have decided to retire from professional football.

'I have had problems with my knee for the last five years or so and have got back to playing at a professional level.

'But since November 2017 I haven't been in action as I had a tear in my knee ligament.

He made only one appearance for the Black Stars.