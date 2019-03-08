'Someone Is Behind My Sacking' - Unhappy Dua-Adonteng Alleges

Lawyer Kofi Dua-Adonteng says he suspects foul play after his removal from the Ghana FA's Normalisation Committee.

Mr Adonteng was axed from his position as a member of the committee by the world governing body on Tuesday and will be replaced by former Bayern Munich star Sammy Kuffuor to work to return football to its normalcy.

He was named as named a member of the four-member committee by FIFA to steer the affairs of football in the country as the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

However, the former Asante Kotoko board member says his some key committee member is behind the decision to remove him from his $5,000 per month job.

"I suspect foul play over my removal and I believe there has been a conspiracy from within (the Normalisation Committee) against me," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

In October last year, he was involved in hot exchanges with a journalist after reporting late for a meeting.

He insulted the journalist as ‘stupid’ when confronted over his late arrival.

The Committee is expected to complete its mandate on March 30.