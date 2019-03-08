Hudson-Odoi Goal Seals Comfortable Chelsea Win Against Kiev

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench to round off a comfortable 3-0 win for Chelsea over Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

A delightful Olivier Giourd backheel set up Pedro for Chelsea’s first goal, but and the Spaniard then saw three more chances go begging in the first half.

Chelsea strived to make home advantage count, and a superb free-kick from Willian – virtually a carbon copy of his goal against Dynamo four years ago – saw the Blues double their lead.

And with Chelsea seemingly set to take a two-goal advantage to Ukraine for next week’s return leg, Hudson-Odoi scored a vital third and his fourth of the season at Stamford Bridge.