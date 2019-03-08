Disastrous Night For 10-Man Arsenal As Rennes Take Control

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Europa League were dealt a blow as Rennes secured a 3-1 win in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Alex Iwobi’s shot surprised Tomas Koubek after just four minutes to give Arsenal a potentially crucial away goal, but the mood of the game changed dramatically just before half time.

Hatem Ben Arfa’s through ball for Ismaila Sarr saw Sokratis Papastathopoulos receive a second yellow card for a trip just outside the box, with Benjamin Bourigeaud grabbing a superb volleyed equaliser after his initial free-kick had hit the wall.

In the second half, Arsenal fell behind through a Nacho Monreal own goal after failing to keep their shape.

A late third saw Sarr complete an incisive counter-attack to sign off an abject performance from the visitors. They have a chance with their away goal, but the same old Arsenal weaknesses have not been eliminated by Unai Emery.