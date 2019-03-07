Asante Kotoko CEO Backs C.K. Akunnor

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Kwame Kyei has reiterated his strong support for current coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor despite the rumours about bad blood between the two.

Dr. Kyei believes C.K. Akunnor can take the club to a different level stating the coach's position is not under threats.

It was rumoured ahead of Kotoko's clash with Nkana FC that C.K. Akunnor was on the verge of resigning from his post due to the frequent interference of management in his decisions.

"I don't have time to listen to gossips whiles managing Asante Kotoko. I want to see the club at a different level," Dr. Kwame Kyei told Asempa FM.

"C.K. Akunnor has my support and I will continue to back him to make Kotoko great again. His position at the club is rock solid."

"He is one of the best coaches in Ghana. Let's all keep supporting him and the players," he added.

Asante Kotoko is currently playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and will be host Sudanese side Al Hilal.