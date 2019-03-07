Seidu Is A Supporter And Not An Official Of The Club – Kotoko Warms The Media

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has issued a warning to media houses regarding the citing of club supporter Seidu as an official mouthpiece of the club.

Seidu revealed to the media ahead of Kotoko’s home game to Nkana that head coach C.K. Akunnor was on the verge of resigning from the club.

Kotoko issued a statement which was signed by Director of Communications stating the club has disassociated itself from the comments being passed by Seidu over affairs of the club.

“The Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei and the management of Kotoko wishes to disassociate itself from the supporter, “Seidu” over things he says in the media concerning the club and its operatives.

“Seidu as he is known in Kotoko circles, is a supporter and not an official of the club and as a result, his claims should not be consumed as official communication from the club,” the statement read.

“Inasmuch as we consider him as an ardent supporter of the club, we do also state bluntly, that the impression created that he is close and/or part of the authority and has inside information by extension, is erroneous.

“Consequently, media houses that depend on him for information on the club and/or consider his claims as newsworthy must know that they are soliciting personal views and not that of the club,” the statement concludes.