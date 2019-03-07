Kotoko Is Yet To Receive An Official Offer For Yacouba – Kotoko PRO

The Public Relations Officer for Kumasi Asante Kotoko has revealed that no club has made an official bid to take the player away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ongoing speculations in the media suggest Kotoko’s star striker is on the verge of joining Egyptian side Al Ahly for an estimated $1.5 million.

Kotoko PRO lawyer Sarfo Duku has refuted those claims stating that the club hasn’t received any official offer for the Burkinabe.

“We have not received any official offer from any club on Songne Yacouba. Unofficially, some agents have been calling but we only deal with those that are official.

“We will consider all should anything official come to the table, how much is involved, the player’s salary as well as the club’s vision if it will help or not,” he told Oyerepa FM.