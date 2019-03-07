Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
14 minutes ago | Football News

Kotoko Is Yet To Receive An Official Offer For Yacouba – Kotoko PRO

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Kotoko Is Yet To Receive An Official Offer For Yacouba – Kotoko PRO

The Public Relations Officer for Kumasi Asante Kotoko has revealed that no club has made an official bid to take the player away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ongoing speculations in the media suggest Kotoko’s star striker is on the verge of joining Egyptian side Al Ahly for an estimated $1.5 million.

Kotoko PRO lawyer Sarfo Duku has refuted those claims stating that the club hasn’t received any official offer for the Burkinabe.

“We have not received any official offer from any club on Songne Yacouba. Unofficially, some agents have been calling but we only deal with those that are official.

“We will consider all should anything official come to the table, how much is involved, the player’s salary as well as the club’s vision if it will help or not,” he told Oyerepa FM.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko CEO Backs C.K. Akunnor
Seidu Is A Supporter And Not An Official Of The Club – Kotoko Warms The Media
Neymar Blasts Man United VAR Penalty In Foul-Mouthed Instagram Rant
Sammy Kuffour To Replace Dua Adonteng On NC? - Reports
TOP STORIES

Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

3 hours ago

Financial And Management Consultant Advises Gov't On Cedi Fr...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line