Delali Miledzi Win West African Super Middleweight Title On Landmark Promotions / Fist of Fury Bill

Ghana’s young rising boxer, Delali Miledzi proved to be a world title aspirant when he knocked out experienced Burkinabe boxer, Jules Kabore to claim the West African Super Middleweight Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2019.

The promotion by Landmark Promotions in collaboration with the Bukom Fist of Fury Fight Night organisers started well before rains set in. The event was to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day with boxing, and the boxers did well.

Some devout boxing fans defied an early downpour and enjoyed the night of classic boxing by the boxers on the bill.

Undefeated Victor Kuwornu displayed marvellously to beat Nicholas Nukpe on points to win the Interim National Lightweight title.

Issah Samir, the younger brother of Bastie Samir did not impress the fans much as he looked rusty and fat. He, however, won on points in the ten rounds international duel over veteran Patrice Sou Toke also from Burkina Faso who could not live up to expectation.

Enterprising Eric Quarm from Fit Square Gym was a darling to watch with his speed and powerful punches as he knocked out Richmond Ashley in their Super Featherweight fight to remain unbeaten.

The Expensive Boxer, John Laryea from Bronx Gym who is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Baby Jet Promotions fame also put up a good game to win over Issifu Sulley.

As the Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), I will advice boxers to warn their supporters and fans not to come and cause or create problems at the Bukom Boxing Arena as the sport is for gentlemen.

Radical and violent fans will be dealt with if they wish to tarnish the good image and reputation of Ghana Boxing.