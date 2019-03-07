GOC Prez Wants Corporate Bodies To Aid In Sports Dev't

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has called for loads of support from corporate entities in the country for his entity.

With a year to go to the 2020 Olympic Games, financing and sponsorship will be very important for the Committee and the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority in terms of training of athletes.

Nunoo Mensah believes that the wide following of sports programming will give companies a good reach and so, it will be beneficial if they associate with associations.

“Let me take this platform and appeal to all sponsors whether they be telcos or beverage companies. I know you put a lot of money into marketing but I would like you to try supporting sports programmes and associations.

There are so many media houses that offer sports programmes and you will have the airtime and visibility.

There are so many sports journalists who will always mention your products. I am appealing to the top companies and brands to invest more in sports and support the associations and the Ghana Olympic Committee.”

He went on to state that through sports, the youth get the chance to use their God-given gifts and strengths to good use and so, if corporate bodies get involved, they will be doing Ghanaian youth a world of good.

Nunoo Mensah was speaking at the launch of Blue Giant Energy Drink in Accra on Saturday. The event was attended by several personalities including the Sport Minister, Isaac Asiamah.