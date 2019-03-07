Modern Ghana logo

"there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | Football News

Kim Grant Lauds Players After Swedru All Blacks Win

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kim Grant has praised the winning mentality of Hearts of Oak players after beating Swedru All Blacks to win the 2019 Obaahema Abena Agyima memorial Cup

Two seconds half goals from Joesph Esso and Michelle Sarpong was enough got the capital-based club at the Swedru Park as the Phobians clinched their second trophy in the space of two weeks.

According to Grant, Hearts of Oak is a club that has the knack for winning trophies no matter the competition or the situation.

"I’m pleased with our performance, it doesn’t matter which trophy is it, is about winning mentality.

"This is club is about winning trophies. No matter what level or whatever.

"I just told them to be more clinical , we created so many chances in the first half . It was so frustrating. We weren’t clinical enough . For me it’s about been focused and concentrating.

“We dominated the game but our end product was The problem. But eventually, we got a penalty and also a brilliant goal from a our young chap to finish the game,” he added.

The Phobians have just lost once in seventeen friendly games so far this offseason.

