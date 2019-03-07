We Have Not Received No Offers For Songne Yacouba - PRO

Communications Director for Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has revealed that the club have not received any official offer for striker, Songne Yacouba.

There have been reports that Egyptian side, Al Ahly are ready to cough $1.5 million for the Burkinabe International.

But according to Sarfo Duku, the is no iota of truth in those rumours circulating in the media.

"We have not received any official offer from any club on Sogne Yacouba, he told Oyerepa FM.

He also disclosed that some agents have approached the club for the availability of the player but they are unwilling to deal with them.

"Unofficially, some agents have been calling but we only deal with those that are official.

"We will consider all should anything official come to the table, how much is involved, the player's salary as well as the club's vision if it will help or not", he added.