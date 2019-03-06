Modern Ghana logo

"there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago

MTN Ghana Gives Asante Kotoko GHC150,000

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
According to media reports, Asante Kotoko have received financial support from the club’s headline sponsor MTN Ghana as part of their sponsorship money due them.

A sum of One hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (150,000) from the country's biggest telecommunications giants have been presented to the club.

Reports say the amount covers the three months outstanding balance the telecommunication network owes the club.

The amount will cushion the Porcupine Warriors as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup group game against Sudanese giant, Al Hilal Omdurman on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

MTN has been sponsoring the Porcupine Warriors since 2011.

