CAF CC: Al Hilal Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Kotoko Clash

Al Hilal of Sudan has arrived in Ghana ahead of the match-day five of the CAF Confederation Cup against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Kotoko will host the Blue and White lads at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League side lost by a lone goal in Omdurman last month in the first leg.

The Blue Wave lads contingent comprising of players, technical and management team members will leave Accra for Kumasi this afternoon.

Al Hilal currently sits on top of Group C with seven points as Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC have accumulated six points each to peg second and third position respectively whiles Zesco United lies the bottom of the log with four points.