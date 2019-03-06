Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF CC: Al Hilal Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Kotoko Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Al Hilal Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Kotoko Clash

Al Hilal of Sudan has arrived in Ghana ahead of the match-day five of the CAF Confederation Cup against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Kotoko will host the Blue and White lads at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League side lost by a lone goal in Omdurman last month in the first leg.

The Blue Wave lads contingent comprising of players, technical and management team members will leave Accra for Kumasi this afternoon.

Al Hilal currently sits on top of Group C with seven points as Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC have accumulated six points each to peg second and third position respectively whiles Zesco United lies the bottom of the log with four points.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
MTN Ghana Gives Asante Kotoko GHC150,000
Samuel Eto'o Slapped With Paternity Lawsuit By 19-Year-Old Lady
Tottenham's Pochettino Gets Two-Game Ban For Improper Conduct
Man United Boss Solskjaer Insists PSG Tie Isn't 'Mission Impossible'
TOP STORIES

[email protected]: Nkrumah Must Be Celebrated – John Mahama

4 hours ago

Why Was It Important To Strive For Independence?

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line