Ramos Was Recording Documentary About Himself As Ajax Thumped Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos' absence from Real Madrid's defeat to Ajax just gets more amusing by the minute.

The Spanish defender's cunning plan to get himself deliberately booked at the end of their first-leg win over the Dutch side has stunningly backfired.

And as the Madrid captain watched his team get dumped out of the Champions League, to make matters worse - he was being FILMED.

Marca report the 32-year-old was being recorded for his own personal documentary, due to be shown on Amazon.

But Ramos could only watch on from the sidelines due to being suspended for the clash.

Ramos picked up a booking in the previous leg, after deliberately fouling an opponent in the closing stages of the match.

He admitted his ploy was to wipe his yellow card slate clean ahead of the quarter-finals, on the assumption that Madrid would progress.

However, UEFA were quick to hit Ramos with a two-game ban, ruling him out of the Ajax clash and the first leg of any subsequent last-eight tie.

Ramos reportedly headed down to the changing rooms before the match to give encouragement, but it appeared to have little effect.

Things got off to a terrible start, as Madrid fell behind to Hakim Ziyech's opener for Ajax.

David Neres then doubled their lead, before Dusan Tadic added a third, despite a four-minute delay for a VAR review.

Madrid pulled one back through Marco Asensio, but Ajax quickly hit back from Lasse Schone's free-kick to send them plummeting out of the competition.

Ramos could be seen reacting angrily to the performance, as he gesticulated wildly up in the stands.

To add further salt into the wound, former Barcelona player Carles Puyol took to Twitter to mock Madrid, as they miss out on the semi-finals for the first time since 2010.