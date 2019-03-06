Kwesi Appiah To Announce Black Stars Squad For Kenya Clash On Monday - Reports

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah will announce his squad for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on Monday, March 11.

Ghana suffered a shocking 1:0 defeat to the Harambee Stars at the Kasarani Sports Stadium last year.

Kwesi Appiah and his boys have already booked their place for Egypt 2019, following the elimination of Sierra Leone from the qualifying series after their ban from all football activities by FIFA for government interference.

Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko have been touring in Europe to get the right players for the upcoming clash.

On the same day, Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors will face Gabon’s U-23 in the first leg of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 15:00GMT.

Few hours later, at 18:00GMT, the Black Stars play Kenya in the last qualifying group match for AFCON 2019.