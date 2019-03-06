Modern Ghana logo

CAF CC: Ethiopian Referee Bamlak Tessema To Officiate Kotoko, Hilal Game

CAF has named Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to officiate the match-day five of the CAF Confederation Cup game between Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He will be assisted on the lines by his compatriot Temesgin Samuel Atango and Mark Ssonko.

FIFA Referee Tessema officiated Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to continue their impressive form against the Sudanese side on Sunday.

The match will kickoff at 16:00 (4pm).
Below is the match officials
Referee: Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
1st assistant: Temesgin Samuel Atango
2nd assistant: Mark Ssonko

