2 hours ago | Football News

Daniel Darkwah Eyes Regular Play After Sparkling Performance Against Nkana

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah has reiterated that he is eyeing a regular start after splendid performance against Nkana FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Aduana Stars left-back defender made his debut in the Confederations Cup against the Zambian side after skipper Amos Frimpong was suspended due to accumulated cards.

The promising defender earned the applauds of the supporters of the club due to his impressive display.

In an interview with Kickgh.com, Darkwah anticipates a regular start for Kotoko but, believes everything is in the hands of coach C.K. Akonnor to decide.

"Well, I will thank God for everything that happened last Sunday. I am praying that my performance secures me a regular start in our next matches.

"Nonetheless, the decision is with the coach and he will decide who plays at a particular time," he added.

The Porcupines will host Sudanese giants Al Hilal in their fifth match in Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, 10th March 2019, after beating Nkana FC by 3-0.

Football News
