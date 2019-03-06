Al Ahly Ready To Sign Songne Yacouba For Staggering $1.5 million

According to reports, Egypt Premier League giants Al Ahly have expressed their readiness to sign Songne Yacouba from Asante Kotoko.

The lanky forward has emerged on the radar of Red Devils following his sparkling performance for the Porcupine Warriors.

"Al Ahly is the latest club which have also shown interest in signing Yacouba after Zesco United and Nkana FC," a close source told Kickgh.com

"They're willing to pay $1.5 million to Kotoko as a transfer fee to sign him"

However, sources say the 27-year-old will be paid around $1000 to $5000 every month if he agrees to join them.

Yacouba's current contract with Asante Kotoko will expire in summer 2021.

In his debut season in the Ghana Premier League, he scored four goals in 5 matches for the Porcupine Warriors.

Yacouba has scored one goal with two assists in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.