Who Wins Bukom Rumble – Quaye Or Ansah?

The talk of the town in Boxing circles is the fight between Michael Ansah and Sherrif Quaye which takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 8, 2019.

The bill also has veteran boxer / former IBF Welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey on the bill.

According to the promoters, Box Office Sports Promotions, this is a fight that the people want and that is why they are pairing the two popular boxers to see the best so that the bragging and noise making would cease.

He said fans of both boxers are on the streets arguing and debating and knows that after the fight, one of the will show respect to the winner.

He said such big fights draw the fans from the ghettos and streets. He prayed that the fans would comport themselves very well.

Sherrif Quaye aka No Size is 17- 1- 1. He made his debut in 2015 and holds the national Lightweight title.

His only lose was against Mohamed El Marcouchi at the Hotel Palmeraie Golf Palace, in Marrakech, Morocco. He is the first boxer to win a title fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena, an enviable record indeed.

Michael Ansah aka One Bullet has a record of 16 -9- 2. He was born in 1989 and made his debut in 2010.

Joshua Clottey, 39 -5 -0 faces Tanzanian, Mfaume Mfaume. He last fought and lost to Gabriel Rosado in 2015 in the USA, but Clottey says if he does not perform well, he might give way to the younger boxers.