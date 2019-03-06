Pro Fighting Factory Defenders of Ghana Hold Pre-Tournament Demonstration At Decathlon Sports Shop

The Decathlon Sports Shop at Junction Mall was the action sport on Saturday when the Ghanaian Muay Thai Kick Boxing Fighters representing the Pro Fighting Factory held a Pre – Fight Demonstration to make the sport friendly and attractive to Ghanaians.

Many shoppers and fight fans who heard of the Muay Thai Championship came to watch and show their love. There were people from all walks of life who were at the biggest sports shop in West Africa for the demonstration.

The Pro Fighting Factory Promotions is organizing the first ever Muay Thai International Championship in Ghana with opponents coming from Nigeria, India, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland, Philippines and Malaysia.

Vice President of Pro Fighting Factory, Sammy Heywood Okine said they need support from corporate Ghana to make the event very grand. He said organizing such international tournaments is very expensive and he appealed to the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) for support.

He also urged the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to back them as Muay Thai is coming to join the Olympic family and very soon Ghana will be competing with other nations for slots in the Olympic competitions.

He noted that Ghana already does well after winning three world titles with Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, Alhassan Okine and Jonathan Euro in the headlines and being recognized by SWAG, the national body of sports journalists.

Mr. Heywood Okine called on Ghanaians to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena to watch the best of fight action.

Nii Adote Dzata 1, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association said everybody cannot play football, so the government must help other sportsmen in other disciplines.

Some of the popular Ghanaian kickboxers on the bill are Francis Dodoo, Isaac Commey, Jonathan Euro, Aikins, Stephen Torado Bruce, Samuel Plange and female fighter Gladys Dede Anang.

President of the Pro Fighting Factory, Lawrence Nmai is expected to land in Ghana from Switzerland with the title belts.

There would be a massive Press Conference at the Media Center of March 8, 2019, to formally introduce the foreign fighters, including two females.