Sulley Muntari Returns To Black Stars Squad Ahead Of Final AFCON Qualifier Against Kenya - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sulley Muntari has returned to Ghana squad ahead of final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya according to reports.

The Black Stars suffered 1:0 defeat to the Harambee Stars at the Karasani Stadium in September last year at the Kasarani Sports Stadium.

Both teams have qualified for the for the tournament in Egypt in June but Kwesi Appiah and his boys will be seeking revenge against the Harambee Stars.

However, a win for the Black Stars will secure top spot in Group F but a draw or win for Kenya will see them emerge as winners of the group.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for game scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Kasim Nuhu, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nana Ampomah

Midfielders: Alfred Duncan, Christian Atsu, Wakasu Mubarak, Thomas Teye Partey, Afriyie Acquah, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, Andy Yiadom

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Dede Ayew
