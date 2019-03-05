Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
32 minutes ago | Football News

Kane Scores In Dortmund As Tottenham Stroll Into Last Eight

By Eurosport.com
Tottenham Hotspur beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a Harry Kane winner, to stroll into the Champions League quarter-finals for only the second time in their history with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Kane, who missed the first leg through injury, fired in the winner shortly after the restart to silence a fiery home crowd and leave Dortmund needing five goals after having lost 3-0 in London last month.

The Germans, who have seen their seven-point lead in the league evaporate in recent weeks and are also out of the German Cup, have never overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the competition. Despite a valiant effort in the first half, they were unable to score.

For Tottenham, whose only other quarter-final appearance came in the 2010/11 season, it turned out to be an easier task than expected.

