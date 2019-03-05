Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

FIFA Confirm Chelsea Appeal Against Transfer Ban

By Reuters
FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that English Premier League club Chelsea have appealed against a transfer ban imposed after they were found guilty of breaching rules on overseas players under the age of 18.

The London side, banned from the next two transfer windows and also fined 600,000 Swiss francs ($600,000), had already said they would appeal against the decision taken by FIFA's disciplinary committee last month.

FIFA said in a statement that it could not give a schedule for the process, nor say whether the ban would be lifted pending the appeal hearing.

"Any decision on the sanction remaining in place during the appeal process is to be taken by the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee," it said.

