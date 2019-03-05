Mission possible: Solskjaer says Manchester United will fight against PSG

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday refused to accept that his side's Champions League campaign was over despite Paris Saint-Germain's two goal advantage.

Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappé scored in the first leg at Old Trafford on 12 February to secure the 2-0 victory and Manchester United require their best away result in the last 16 second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night to reach the last eight.

“It's never a mission impossible,” said Solskjaer. “It will be difficult. But we've got to get the first goal and then anything can happen.

“Football is a technical and tactical game but it is also a mental game. Goals change games and we might start believing and PSG might start doubting.”

Both United and PSG have been involved in some of the most spectacular comebacks in the Champions League.

Solskjaer scored the second of two stoppage time goals in the 1999 final that gave United the trophy at the expense of Bayern Munich.

In 2017, the French club lost 6-5 on aggregate against Barcelona after winning the first leg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

“There are so many examples of teams that can change results;” added Solskjaer. “We as a club have done it and the players have been fantastic away from home.”

While Manchester United boast three triumphs in European club football's most prestigious tournament, PSG are seeking their first success.

Thomas Tuchel, the PSG coach, has been drafted in to secure the crown following more than a billion euros of investment from PSG's Qatari owners.

A first quarter-final appearance since 2016 would signify progress following successive eliminations in the last 16 under the stewardship of Unai Emery.

Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho in December, promised a battle. “We'll never approach any game as a lost cause," said the 46-year-old Norwegian. "I think everyone expects us to go out and go out easily. But that doesn't happen with Manchester United.

"Our pride was hurt in the first leg so we're going to see players who are going to give their all. And if we have nine or 10 men playing up to their standard, then we have a chance.”