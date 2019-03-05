All Set For Landmark Independence Day Fist of Fury Rumble

The Bukom Boxing Arena will be set alive for three days of action starting from Wednesday, March 6 with the Independence Day Rumble.

At stake are crack boxers with pride and titles for grabs.

The weigh-in for the Rumble which is being organized by Bukom Fist of Fury and Landmark Promotions took place successfully on Tuesday and the Burkinabe boxers who were quite on the day said they will speak in the ring with their hands and fists.

Issa Samir who meets experienced Bukinabe boxer Patrice Sou Toke said he is thinking of becoming a world champion for Ghana, so this bout would be a stepping stone for him, and he thanks the promoters for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent to the people of Accra after a long time.

He promised to win by a knock out just like how his brother, Bastie did in the last promotion at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Super Bantamweight, John Laryea who fights Issaka Salifu also urged his fans to come on time to watch him display.

Undefeated super middleweight star, Delali Miledzi (8-0-0) faces Burkinabe Jules Kabore for the WABU super middleweight title.

Former Olympian-turned-professional, Musah Rahman Lawson will clash with Robert Brew in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Also featuring are super bantamweight Raul Ajaho, sensational and speedy, Eric Quam meets Richman Ashley in an eight-round super featherweight fight, then veteran Malik Jabir, alias Bukom Snake, clashes with Kamarudeen Boyefio in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

The interim national lightweight championship belt will be on the line between Nathaniel Nukpe and Victor Kuwornu.

The night will see some amateur bouts in the beginning and climaxed with professional bouts.

Papa Kermah, CEO of Landmark Promotions said all is set and they are ready to rumble.

He thanked Quantum LC, GBA, ADB, GNPC, MG Grand Hotel and the Trust Sports (TSEL) for supporting the event.

On Friday, The Bukom Rumble between Michael Ansah and Sherrif Quaye is on featuring Joshua Clottey against a Tanzanian.

On Saturday, the climax of the week is the Muay Thai Kick Boxing Day with the Defenders of Ghana against opponents from different parts of the world.