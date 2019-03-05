Seidu Is Not In Charge Of My Properties – Dr Kwame Kyei

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has refuted claims that staunch Kotoko supporter, Seidu is in charge of his properties.

After Kotoko recorded 3:0 win over Nkana on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the notorious supporter revealed that CK Akunnor nearly left the club.

According to him, it took the intervention of Chief Executive Officer of the club, George Amoako.

Seidu has made the headlines for the wrong reason during the past administration of Asante Kotoko.

It will be remembered that Zdravko Lugarusic was chased at Kotoko training grounds by Seidu due to his unimpressive performance.

Ahead of Kotoko’s Africa campaign, the die-hard Kotoko supporter was on radio claiming he sack CK Akunnor from the training grounds claiming he is fit to coach the club.

However, Dr Kyei in an interview with Asempa FM said he has no relationship with Seidu and insisted he is not in charge of his properties.

“I am shocked people are making allegations that Seidu is in charge of my lands and properties. I want to say on authority that I don’t have any relationship with him.

“If anybody says anything, as a leader you have to reason through and get to know what you have to do.

“Whenever you hear him saying anything about the club, you should not pay attention to that because he is not an official of the club.

“For me, we have to focus and stop these baseless allegations,” he added.