Ghana Does Not Have The Requisite Qualities To Win AFCON, Gernot Rohr

Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr has ruled out chances of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Egypt and will kick off from June 21st to July 19 with 24 countries vying the ultimate.

However, the German trainer ruled his side out as favourites to win the trophy claiming Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and hosts Egypt have the credentials to emerge champions this July.

''No, I do not think we can say that. When we look at the ranking of Africa and FIFA, we are not the first African country,'' Rohr told girondins4ever.com.

''There are other countries in front of us, I think we are fourth. There is Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt that may be favourite at home for the AFCON, there is also Senegal in front of us.''

Rohr has named his squad to face bottom-placed Seychelles on Friday, 22 March in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.