Charles Taylor Optimistic Kotoko Will Secure CAF CC Quarter Final Berth

After dismantling Nkana FC on Sunday, former Asante Kotoko superstar, Charles Taylor is convinced the club has what it takes to qualify for the next round of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Al Hilal of Sudan on Sunday and will seek to maintain their 100% record at home in the competition.

“They are playing well, I watched them against Nkana and I was impressed though I think there is work to be done on the team," he said.

“Is not going to be easy in their next game but I feel they can make it. They have exceeded expectations but I think they should do well to make it out of the Group because they have the chance to,” he added.

However, they will be missing three of their key players Richard Senanu, Maxwell Baako and Emmanuel Gyamfi through injuries.

The winners and runners up of the group qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.