Charles Taylor Recounts How Hearts of Oak Stopped Him From Joining Juventus

Former Ghana Premier League superstar, Charles Taylor has revealed how Hearts of Oak curtailed his move to Italian side Juventus.

Many football fanatics have wondered why Taylor failed to sign for a European team despite his qualities.

However, the former Black Stars forward in explaining the reason on the Delay Show on Saturday, March 2, 2019, said Hearts of Oak is the reason why he couldn't play in Europe.

Narrating his ordeal, Taylor said initially he was set to join Kotoko, but E.T Mensah who was then the Sports Minister threatened him that if he ever wanted to don the colours of any of the national teams then he should join Hearts Of Oak.

He further stated that after signing for the Phobians he got an opportunity to play for Italian side Bresci through former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah's recommendation for four hundred thousand dollars.

He stressed that he impressed the technical handlers of the team and were prepared to sign him and sell him on to Juventus as they did with Appiah.

According to Taylor, he came back home to gather his stuff only for Hearts of Oak to block the deal and told him there was a better deal from a Swiss club which appeared to be untrue.

Asked how much he gained from the money Hearts paid to sign him, Taylor said he didn’t get a dime, because his manager, one Jonathan Laryea took all the money to rent a shop to sell items.

He, however, said in a jovial way, that he got a black Golf 2 car from the whole deal.

After spending three seasons at Hearts of Oak, Taylor joined Kotoko in one of the heated transfers in Ghana's history.

He was part of the Black Stars that won silver in the maiden edition of the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in Ivory Coast.