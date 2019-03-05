Kwame Bonsu Backs Emmanuel Gyamfi To Return From Injury ‘Stronger Than Before’

Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has confirmed that in form winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss the CAF Confederation Cup against Sudanese side Al Hilal on Sunday due to injury and his fellow Kotoko midfielder has backed him to come back in better form than before.

The skilful midfielder suffered an injury while playing in Sunday’s match against Zambian side Nkana FC after scoring Kotoko’s second goal in their 3-0 emphatic victory and was replaced by Kwame Boahene Boahene in the 23rd minute.

“I will get the report [on Emmanuel Gyamfi’s injury] from the medical team tomorrow…But it doesn’t look good,” Coach Akonnor told OTEC FM in an interview.

“He will not be available for Al Hilal. I have other players to replace him in our next game against the Sudanese side,” he added.

However, Bonsu also took social media to wish the winger to return stronger.