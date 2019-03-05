Baba Rahman Hails Asante Kotoko After Nkana Triumph

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman has hailed Asante Kotoko their impressive performance against Nkana FC on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Goals from Abdul Fatawu Shafiu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi in the first 30 minutes of the game in the first half cemented the dominance of the Porcupine Warriors over the Zambian side.

And the Stade Reims defender whose last local club was Asante Kotoko could not hide his feeling after the great win, hailing head coach C.K. Akonnor and the playing body.

“Congratulations to Asante Kotoko and the manager C.K Akonnor. Really great performance yesterday. Kotoko will always be the head and not the tail,” Baba tweeted.

The fabulous performance of the Reds is expected to be replicated when they host Al Hilal on Sunday for their final home game in the group before trekking to Zambia for the final group clash with ZESCO United.

Asante Kotoko are second in the group with six points from four games behind Al Hilal who are leading the table with seven points.