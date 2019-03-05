CK Akunnor Has My Total Backing – Dr Kyei

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has insisted that CK Akunnor has his total backing.

The former Dreams FC trainer has come under pressure despite walloping Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Reports has gone rife that Akunnor nearly resigned from the club ahead of the Nkana clash due to the interference of the management and unconstructed criticisms from the supporters.

But the business mogul has assured the former Black Stars skipper of his support regardless of the behaviour of the supporters.

“We all sit together and sometimes deliberate on issues with George Amoakoh and we all arrive at a final conclusion,” he told Asempa FM.

“I am calling the media to support the club because this is the time we have to come together.

“I don’t need to tell the world because he [CK Akunnor] knows that and I am really impressed with the working he doing," he added.

Kotoko will host Al Hilal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 10.