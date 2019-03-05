Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
35 minutes ago

Fatau Dauda Eager For Black Stars Return Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Enyimba FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda says he is eyeing a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Dauda has been in the national jersey since 2017 but remains optimistic his fine form in the Nigerian top flight should earn him a call up for the tournament.

“I am glad I have regained my fine form, I will attribute it to hard work and dedication, of course, it boils down to teamwork, from the rear, through the midfield to attack, have been wonderful,” Dauda told the Daily Guide Newspaper

“I am looking forward to returning to the Black Stars fold, I consider it as a national assignment anytime I’m called upon.

“I have worked tirelessly to get to where I am now, and ready to serve my country again,” he added.

Ghana will play Kenya in the final AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.

Dauda has capped 25 times for the West African nation.

