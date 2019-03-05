AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Joshua Bondo To Officiate Ghana-Kenya Clash

Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo has been appointed by CAF to officiate Ghana’s final game in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with Kenya on Saturday, March 23.

The controversial match official is returning to Ghana again after officiating the Caf Confederation Cup group stage fixture between Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas in Dormaa.

The 41-year-old will be assisted by his countrymen Meshack Medupi and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane on the lines with Tshepo Mokani Gobagoga also acting as fourth official for the match.

The Black Stars’ game with Harambee Stars is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both Ghana and Kenya have already qualified for the Nations Cup in Egypt later in June but Coach Kwasi Appiah’s men have revenge on their minds after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in September 2018.

The winner of this encounter also tops Group F of the qualifiers.