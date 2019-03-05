Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | Football News

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Joshua Bondo To Officiate Ghana-Kenya Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Joshua Bondo To Officiate Ghana-Kenya Clash

Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo has been appointed by CAF to officiate Ghana’s final game in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with Kenya on Saturday, March 23.

The controversial match official is returning to Ghana again after officiating the Caf Confederation Cup group stage fixture between Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas in Dormaa.

The 41-year-old will be assisted by his countrymen Meshack Medupi and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane on the lines with Tshepo Mokani Gobagoga also acting as fourth official for the match.

The Black Stars’ game with Harambee Stars is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both Ghana and Kenya have already qualified for the Nations Cup in Egypt later in June but Coach Kwasi Appiah’s men have revenge on their minds after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in September 2018.

The winner of this encounter also tops Group F of the qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Real Madrid: Gareth Bale Treatment By Fans 'A Disgrace' - Agent
Gabonese Footballer Collapses And Dies During League Fixture
Fatau Dauda Eager For Black Stars Return Ahead Of 2019 AFCON
South African Club President Gunned Down
TOP STORIES

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

13 minutes ago

Kwesi Aning Bemoans Helplessness Of Police In Executing Core...

37 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line