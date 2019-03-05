Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Fifa Recommends Use Of VAR At Women’s World Cup

By AFP
Fifa Recommends Use Of VAR At Women’s World Cup

Fifa has recommended the use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France this year.

The organising committee of world soccer’s governing body met on Monday and backed the use of VAR at the tournament after it was introduced at the men’s World Cup last year in Russia.

The Fifa council will make a final decision on whether the technology will be used at this year’s women’s event, which runs from June 7-July 7, when it meets in Miami later this month.

“I can’t see them not having (VAR), I think it would be a little bit insulting if we weren’t afforded the same opportunity (as the men),” US coach Jill Ellis said in July.

The technology, which is operating in most of the leading European soccer leagues, has been used in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time this season.

The English Premier League plans to use VAR next season.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Real Madrid: Gareth Bale Treatment By Fans 'A Disgrace' - Agent
Gabonese Footballer Collapses And Dies During League Fixture
Fatau Dauda Eager For Black Stars Return Ahead Of 2019 AFCON
South African Club President Gunned Down
TOP STORIES

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

13 minutes ago

Kwesi Aning Bemoans Helplessness Of Police In Executing Core...

37 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line