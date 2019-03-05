Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
28 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana Rugby Team, The Eagles Receive $10,000 For Africa Silver Cup Triumph From MoYS

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana Rugby Team, The Eagles Receive $10,000 For Africa Silver Cup Triumph From MoYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has presented an amount of 10,000 USD to the Ghana Rugby Team, The Eagles for winning the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup competition held at the Nduom Sports Stadium, which is an automatic qualification to the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup.

The amount was handed over when a delegation from the Ghana Rugby Federation (GRF) called on the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto.

The purpose of the meeting was to officially present to the Ministry the trophy it won at the competition with participating countries from Lesotho, Rwanda and Mauritius.

The Deputy Minister in his brief remarks congratulated the Ghana Rugby Team and the Federation for the successes chalked in the last three years adding that government acknowledges the significance of the discipline, the developments and strides it is making on behalf of the country.

He assured that Government through the National Sports Authority (NSA) will continue to encourage and support recognized sporting Associations and Federations to further develop their sports and chalk similar enviable achievement for the country.

The National Tournament Coordinator, Mr. Steve Noi who led the delegation thanked the Sector Ministry on behalf of the team and the Federation for the kind gesture, assuring that the team will work hard to qualify for the Gold Cup tournament later this year.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi lauded the Federation for its organizational works specifically an effective database system describing it as worth emulating by the other Federations.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Mikel Missing, Iheanacho Dropped For Nigeria Double-Header
Asante Kotoko Make GH¢2 Million From CAF CC Campaign
Accra Sports Stadium To Host Black Stars, Meteors On March 23
Kwame Bonsu Urges Kotoko Supporters To Keep Rally Behind The Team
TOP STORIES

Arrest And Prosecute ‘Evil Plotter’ Ofosu Ampofo – Group

6 hours ago

Shutdown Multi Credit Savings And Loans,Yaa Asantewaa Rural ...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line