Abram Osei Bonsu Loses Commonwealth Title

As many Ghanaians thought all is going on smoothly with the game of boxing after Richard Commey and Emmanuel Tagoe won recently, Abraham Osei Bonsu who wants to be the first Ashanti to win a world title could not win the Commonwealth title.

Bonsu could not follow the steps of the likes of Kofi Jantuah who fought his way to the top but could not get near the world crown.

Over the weekend, there was not too good news to report from UK.

Ghana's Osei Bonsu lost to Leigh Wood in his bid to become the Commonwealth champion.

Former British & International Masters Champion Leigh Woods defeated Ghana's Abraham Osei Bonsu in two rounds in UK to becomes the "NEW" Commonwealth Featherweight Champion.

Woods victory came as a result of a round 2 knock out.

Swizz, one of the Bukom Boxing Gym trainers said “Sometimes you lose some and its all part of the sport. We wish Bonsu a safe journey back home. He is still a winner. He needs to be encouraged to come back better and bigger” he said.

Bonsu now has a record of 13- 4- 1 with 11 knockouts. He has also been knocked out twice.

Leigh Woods improved his record to 21- 1- 0. He has knocked out 11 of his opponents.

But some coaches believe Woods can be beaten by some Ghanaian boxers.

Patrick Ayi who is coached by Ofori Asare and Naa Amerley Turkson, as well as Felix Ajom who is also trained by Carl Lokko, are two boxers who gave Bonsu a tough time, and they feel they deserve the right to fight for the Commonwealth title belt.