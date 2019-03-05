Modern Ghana logo

McDan Amateur Boxing Independence Edition At Tamale Jubilee Park

The crowd pulling McDan Boxing series moves to a higher level as Ghana celebrates its Independence Day anniversary and the organisers deciding to spread the promotion of the sport and unearth more talents on the most important national holiday.

Mr. Nat Attoh, chief organizer of McDan Sports programmes said the McDan Boxing series is being staged to unearth boxing talents to represent the nation at international competition with the support of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF).

President of the GABF who has promised to grace the event said Ghana wants to perform well at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo and the All African Games in 2019 and 2023 which would be hosted in Ghana, so the GABF is going round the whole nation to select the most promising boxers who have the potential to become world champions.

He commended Dr. Dan MacKorley aka McDan for his interest in boxing and Tennis and developing the youth.

According to George Lamptey, the Black Bombers have been selected but if any potential is discovered in the north, he or she would be added to the team.

“We are very serious and want to motivate the boys, so we must thank McDan for his support for Ghana Boxing” I will personally be there to watch the fights,” he said.

The McDan Independence Boxing event takes place at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Ghana’s Independence Day.

