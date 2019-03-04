Asante Kotoko Make GH¢2 Million From CAF CC Campaign

Asante Kotoko's decision to play in the African club competition this year earned mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Many due to the club’s poor run on the continent in recent years opposed the move.

But Kotoko seem to be justifying the decision on and off the field. On the field, the Porcupine Warriors have thrilled fans with impressive performances that have seen them reach the group stage of the Confederation Cup for the first time in 11 years and are now in contention to qualify from their group to the knockout stage with two matches remaining.

Kotoko have accumulated six points from three games and occupy the second spot, just a point behind Al Hilal, whom they face off with this weekend.

Off the field, also, Kotoko are making some good money. They have earned a gross amount of GH¢1.9 million from the gates after playing four matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko's first game at home was against Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya, which they won 2-1 to qualify for the final playoff round. The club reported a GH¢391,900 from the gate.

In the second game versus Cameroonian side Coton Sport, they also won 2-1 to secure qualification into the group stage. Kotoko declared an amount of GH¢639,000 as the gross gate proceeds.

Kotoko played their third match against Zesco United, winning by the same scoreline as in the previous games. The gate proceeds of that game grossed GH¢440,000.

Their fourth game, played this past weekend, saw Kotoko produce a staggering first-half performance to thump Nkana FC 3-0. After the game, the club announced they earned a gross GH¢ 419,000 from the gate.

Kotoko will hope to increase the numbers when they play Al Hilal on Sunday. A win could all but ensure qualification to the knockout stage for the first time since 2005 when they went all the way to the final, eventually losing to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.