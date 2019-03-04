Kwame Bonsu Urges Kotoko Supporters To Keep Rally Behind The Team

Kwame Bonsu has implored Kotoko supporters to keep supporting the team after Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Nkana FC in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup and insisted he is not seeking for personal glory.

The energetic midfielder put up an impressive display as the Porcupines Warriors dismantled the Zambians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Fatawu Safiu got Kotoko off the mark in the 4th minute, scoring from a free-kick with Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi getting the other goals.

"It feels good to make the fans happy but I’m more focused on helping the team to win,” Bonsu said after the game.

“Anything else is just bonus. I’m glad they [fans] are happy with my play and they should keep on supporting the team.

“It’s always good to win; it gives you confidence into the next game,” he added.

Asante Kotoko, now second with six points in Group C, will fancy their chances of progressing to the quarterfinals with another victory at the Baba Yara Stadium when they host leaders Al-Hilal in the penultimate group match on Sunday, March 10.