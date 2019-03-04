Modern Ghana logo

22 minutes ago | Football News

Wrap: Performance Of Ghanaian Players In Caf Competitions

By Ghanaoccernet
A wrap of how Ghanaian players performed in the Caf inter-clubs competition this past weekend.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Richard Baffour came on as a substitute in the 75th minute to replace Mohamed Magdy when his side Ismaily SC lost 3-2 to Algerian champions CS Constantine.

The Egyptians led twice but couldn't hold on to a win or draw in the game at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui on Saturday.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP
Nana Bonsu failed to keep a clean sheet as Enugu Rangers suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Nigeria on Sunday.

Bonsu was booked in the 28th minute for a foul on attacker Maher Hannachi.

Samuel Akwasi Amoto was unused for Burkina Faso outfit Salitas FC when they drew 0-0 with CS Sfaxien in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

ZESCO United recorded a 3-1 loss to Sudanese giants Al Hilal Club in Omdurman on Sunday.

Rahim Osumanu replaced Nigerian forward Quadri Aladeokun in the 66th minute for the Zambian champions.

