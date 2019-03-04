Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

Togbe Afede releases $200,000 to Hearts Of Oak

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Togbe Afede releases $200,000 to Hearts Of Oak

According to media reports, Hearts of Oak board chairman, Togbe Afede has released an amount of $200,000 to the team.

The money has been apportioned into three parts, $100,000 will be used for the production cost of the Umbro Jersey (replica jersey for the supporters), $20,000 each will be used to pay for the apartment and the car coach Kim Grant use to drive.

The remaining $60,000 will go to the playing body and the Technical team as their salaries for the month of February.

Hearts of Oak will engage All Black in a Cup match on Wednesday at the Swedru Park on Wednesday, March 10.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Michael Sarpong: Meet The Ghanaian Goal-Machine Dominating The Rwandan Premier League
NC Special Women’s Competition To Start This Weekend
CAF CC: Kotoko Coach Unhappy With Excessive Criticism Of Players
Ghana Cannot Win 2019 AFCON - Charles Taylor
TOP STORIES

Ghana Under-resourced To Tackle Earthquake--Geological Surve...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gov't 'Fights' CNN Over Child Labour Documentary

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line