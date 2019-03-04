Togbe Afede releases $200,000 to Hearts Of Oak

According to media reports, Hearts of Oak board chairman, Togbe Afede has released an amount of $200,000 to the team.

The money has been apportioned into three parts, $100,000 will be used for the production cost of the Umbro Jersey (replica jersey for the supporters), $20,000 each will be used to pay for the apartment and the car coach Kim Grant use to drive.

The remaining $60,000 will go to the playing body and the Technical team as their salaries for the month of February.

Hearts of Oak will engage All Black in a Cup match on Wednesday at the Swedru Park on Wednesday, March 10.