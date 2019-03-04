Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: I Took A Risk To Play Daniel Darkwah – C.K. Akunnor

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Daniel Darkwah
Daniel Darkwah

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablan Akunnor has revealed to the media the gamble he took in featuring new boy Daniel Darkwah in his outfit’s CAF Confederations Cup match against Nkana FC on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Nkana FC by three unanswered goals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to move to the second position in Group C.

The former player of Aduana Stars was called up to replace suspended captain Amos Frimpong who was unable to play after receiving two yellow cards.

Darkwah also assisted Emmanuel Gyamfi to net the second making his coach to be impressed by his performance.

“Daniel Darkwah was a risk but sometimes you need to take that risk. I am proud of the young man. I thought he would not last the full ninety but he did,” Akunnor told the press in his post-match presser.

Asante Kotoko’s next group game will be a return leg against Al Hilal to whom they lost to in the first leg.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: C.K. Akunnor Happy To Keep Clean Sheet Against Nkana FC
I Will Not Change My Style Of Play – C.K. Akunnor
I Am Confident Kotoko Will Defeat Nkana – Ash Gold Head Coach
You Shouldn’t Allow Nkana Defeat Us Twice – Kotoko CEO To Players
TOP STORIES

Anas Is An Enemy Of The State--Chairman Wontumi

52 minutes ago

Ghana Under-resourced To Tackle Earthquake--Geological Surve...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line