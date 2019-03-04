NC Special Women’s Competition To Start This Weekend

The Normalisation Committee’s special competition for female clubs will begin this weekend with matchday one game scheduled to be played on March 9/10.

The special women’s competition is being introduced to keep players and female clubs active and for an official resumption of competitive female football activities.

Teams in the northern and southern sector have been group in four groups of four with each sector having two groups.

Fabulous Ladies are in Group A of the Northern sector with Ashtown Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy and Supreme Ladies.

In Group B, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face Northern Ladies, Pearlpia Ladies and Prison Ladies in an all play all league format.

Group C also has Lady Strikers, Hasaacas Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals and Sea Lions with Immigration Ladies, Samaria Ladies, Police Ladies and Halifax FC making up Group D.

Day one promises to exciting with interesting duels being thrown up in all four groups with Fabulous Ladies and Ashtown Ladies Dey to renew their rivalry at the Wesley College Park.

Elsewhere, Ampem Darkoa will welcome Northern Ladies to the Ohene Ameyaw park with Hasaacas also hosting Sea Lions.

At the end of the first and second round of the group stage, the best two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

Winners of the quarterfinal games will advance to the semifinals before the grand finale that has been scheduled for April 20.