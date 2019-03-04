Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
54 minutes ago

Fatau Dauda Eyeing Black Stars Return

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Fatau Dauda
Former goalkeeper of Ghana Black Stars Fatau Dauda has expressed his desire to be back in post for the senior national team.

The Enyimba FC shot stopper has been out of the squad a long while at a dip in form but believes he has regained form to be back in between the sticks for the Black Stars.

“I am glad I have regained my fine form. I will attribute it to hard work and dedication, of course, it boils down to teamwork from the rear, through the midfield to attack, have been wonderful,” he told Daily Guide.

The former AshGold keeper believes getting in post for the Black Stars is service to the nation.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Black Stars fold. I consider it as a national assignment anytime I’m called upon.

“I have worked tirelessly to get to where I am now, and ready to serve my country again,” he added.

Dauda, 33, was in post for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has 25 caps with the national team.

