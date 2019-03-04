CAF CC: Kotoko Coach Unhappy With Excessive Criticism Of Players

Modern Ghana logo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akonnor has called on the fans of the club to the excessive criticism of players.

The team was hugely criticized for their below-par performance in the 3-1 away loss to Nkana FC in the first leg.

Songne Yacouba who has struggled throughout the CAF Confederations Cup campaign also received a lot of stick for his profligacy.

However, Safiu Abdul Fatawu, Martin Antwi and Emmanuel Gyamfi handed the Porcupine Warriors all three points in Kumasi to breathe life back into their campaign but Akonnor wasn't pleased with the kind of criticism his team has received in the days leading to the game.

“It is a worry how some of us see the game because I respect all of you here.

“I like positive criticism, but if it is being personal then it is not too good.

“I wasn’t worried about myself but I was for the boys.

“This is the moment we needed all those are loving fans of Kotoko and some were very negative and it really affected the boys.

“The boys needed all of you but what happened was really negative and we should learn from it.

Kotoko will host Al Hilal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 10.

